Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2018 Earnings (LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm earned $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXP. Barclays PLC cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) opened at 10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.94. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,976,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,858,000 after buying an additional 1,460,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 118,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

