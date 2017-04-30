KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tractor Supply Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Tractor Supply Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $72.00 target price on Tractor Supply Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 61.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Tractor Supply Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 31.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 46,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 90.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 47.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

