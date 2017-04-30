Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Short Interest Update

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,208,413 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 20,570,645 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,792,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

KERX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $32,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Holmes sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $39,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $178,810. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,340,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) opened at 5.92 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $637.39 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.80.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 270.26% and a negative net margin of 584.76%. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current year.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

