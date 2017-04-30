KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. KemPharm reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 205%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02.

KMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 998,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 453,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,459,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 515,708 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) traded up 2.22% on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock’s market cap is $67.37 million.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).

