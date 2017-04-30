KBR (KBR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.04

News articles about KBR (NYSE:KBR) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KBR earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) traded down 9.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 9,715,314 shares of the stock traded hands. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company’s market cap is $2.01 billion.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. KBR had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,748.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at $614,217.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other.

