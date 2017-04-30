Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.26) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 242.75. 102,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kainos Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 123.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 255.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.88. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 284.50 million.

About Kainos Group PLC

Kainos Group plc is a digital services company. The Company offers information technology products and services to clients in a range of markets, including government, healthcare and financial services. Its segments include Digital Services, Evolve and WorkSmart. The Digital Services segment delivers various system developments of customized online digital solutions for the United Kingdom government and private sector organizations.

