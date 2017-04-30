Just Eat PLC (JE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.79 ($8.93).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Just Eat PLC to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.80) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.69) price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) traded down 1.53584% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 575.92371. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,099 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 572.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.62. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3909.77 billion. Just Eat PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 376.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 623.50.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison bought 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £79,251.24 ($101,318.38).

Just Eat PLC Company Profile

Just Eat plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The Company’s segments include the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Established Markets and Developing Markets. The Established Markets includes Benelux, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland.

