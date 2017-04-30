NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $154.692 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $154,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 94,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 42,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,232,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after buying an additional 178,731 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 137,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Instinet boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $289,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,986,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $983,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 299,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,632,203.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

