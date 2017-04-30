JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Price Target to GBX 4,500

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($53.69) to GBX 4,500 ($57.53) in a report published on Sunday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($69.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,600 ($71.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.71) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,250 ($67.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($63.92) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,995.29 ($63.86).

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4637.50 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,798.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,564.04. The stock’s market cap is GBX 58.68 billion.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

