Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Given a $60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,593 shares. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The company’s market cap is $4.65 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.28) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,042. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $214,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

