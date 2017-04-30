Daimler AG (DAI) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €85.00 ($92.39) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.75 ($79.08).

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) traded up 0.578% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.442. 17,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €68.78 and its 200-day moving average is €67.94. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €50.89 and a 52 week high of €73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of €73.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.412.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

