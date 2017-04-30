Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €19.30 ($20.98) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.30 ($18.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. equinet AG set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €19.80 ($21.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.54 ($19.07).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) traded down 0.395% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.136. 74,892 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.69. The company has a market cap of €74.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.917. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €13.37 and a one year high of €16.65.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€19.30” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/jpmorgan-chase-19-30-price-target-for-deutsche-telekom-ag-dte-updated.html.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.