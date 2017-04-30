Jones Energy (JONE) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News articles about Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jones Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Jones Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,591 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The firm’s market cap is $124.39 million. Jones Energy has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Energy will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

