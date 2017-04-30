Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Reduced by Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $15,211,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 87,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,461,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27. The stock has a market cap of $335.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.32 and a 52 week high of $129.00. Johnson & Johnson also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 718 call options.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.63 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.08.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

