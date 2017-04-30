Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,645 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27. Johnson & Johnson also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 718 call options.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $17.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,645 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/johnson-johnson-jnj-position-increased-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.63 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.