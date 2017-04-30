John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (BTO) Earns News Sentiment Score of -0.22

Media coverage about John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) has been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund earned a coverage optimism score of -0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) opened at 35.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3701 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/john-hancock-financial-opprts-fund-bto-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-22-updated.html.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The Fund utilizes a credit facility agreement to increase its assets available for investments.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.