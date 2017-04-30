Jive Software Inc (JIVE) Short Interest Update

Jive Software Inc (NASDAQ:JIVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,661 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 444,677 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) opened at 5.05 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $399.82 million. Jive Software has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company earned $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50 million. Jive Software had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jive Software will post $0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIVE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Jive Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 37,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jive Software by 47.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Jive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Jive Software by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 75,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

JIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Jive Software in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Jive Software Company Profile

Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub.

