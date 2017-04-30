Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Tennant Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Bohra forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Tennant Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jefferies Group Weighs in on Tennant Company’s Q2 2017 Earnings (TNC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-tennant-companys-q2-2017-earnings-tnc.html.

Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. Tennant Company has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $76.80.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Tennant Company had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. Tennant Company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tennant Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, SVP Heidi M. Wilson sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $414,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,274.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $433,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tennant Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meristem LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tennant Company during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Tennant Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant Company during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant Company

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.