Jefferies Group Weighs in on Owens-Illinois Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Owens-Illinois in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-owens-illinois-incs-fy2017-earnings-oi.html.

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc decreased their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) opened at 21.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth $134,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth $140,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $202,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.