IBERIABANK Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBERIABANK Corp in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for IBERIABANK Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.80 EPS.
IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company earned $220.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.98 million. IBERIABANK Corp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of IBERIABANK Corp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.
IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) remained flat at $79.35 during midday trading on Friday. 714,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.22. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,974,000 after buying an additional 574,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,083,000 after buying an additional 415,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IBERIABANK Corp during the fourth quarter worth $33,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK Corp during the fourth quarter worth $22,470,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,150,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,211,000 after buying an additional 219,818 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of IBERIABANK Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $119,095.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. IBERIABANK Corp’s payout ratio is 33.49%.
IBERIABANK Corp Company Profile
IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.
