Jefferies Group Weighs in on Goldcorp Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (GG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) – Jefferies Group increased their FY2017 EPS estimates for Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s FY2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business earned $882 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.91 million. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 114.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Goldcorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Goldcorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) opened at 13.96 on Friday. Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Goldcorp also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 15,909 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,616% compared to the typical volume of 927 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Goldcorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,109,000 after buying an additional 595,350 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Goldcorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $2,319,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Goldcorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 949,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Goldcorp by 126.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,702,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after buying an additional 1,509,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

