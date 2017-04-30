Jefferies Group Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 474.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $352.96 and a 52 week high of $497.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.82.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $397.71 per share, for a total transaction of $159,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 416 shares in the company, valued at $165,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

