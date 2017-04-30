Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Domino's Pizza in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Domino's Pizza’s FY2017 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm earned $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.03.

Shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) opened at 181.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.77. Domino's Pizza has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $192.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.42, for a total transaction of $463,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $81,402,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 994.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 215,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after buying an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,934,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 2,372.8% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 176,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 687.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

