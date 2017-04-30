Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,273 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,392,707 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $116,661.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,717 shares of company stock worth $2,702,147. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 540.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 1.69% during trading on Friday, reaching $159.28. The company had a trading volume of 439,054 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $163.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $396.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $179.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $181.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $176.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Short Interest Update” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz-short-interest-update.html.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc –

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.