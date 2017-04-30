Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Reduced by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) opened at 54.92 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $71.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

