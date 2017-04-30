Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco Holding SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Itau Unibanco Holding SA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) opened at 12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.48. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Itau Unibanco Holding SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 146,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,615,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,775,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 76.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 574,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 248,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA Company Profile

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

