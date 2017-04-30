Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.55 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.09. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The company earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.87 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $4,926,510.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,973,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

