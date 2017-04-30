iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) (NYSE:EWY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,314 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 653% compared to the average daily volume of 3,098 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fun (NYSE:EWY) opened at 62.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fun has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06.

iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

