Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (EFA) Drops By 19.5%

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE:EFA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100,854 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 44,842,485 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,212,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE:EFA) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. 25,361,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $65.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

