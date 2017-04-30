iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate Sees Unusually High Options Volume (IYR)

iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate (NYSE:IYR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 31,100 put options on the company. This is an increase of 238% compared to the average volume of 9,198 put options.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate (NYSE:IYR) opened at 78.93 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38.

About iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

