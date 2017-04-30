Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (IRM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.69

Headlines about Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) have trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT earned a news impact score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,009 shares. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business earned $939 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 733.33%.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, EVP Anastasios Tsolakis sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $55,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $232,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,432 shares of company stock worth $805,487. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

