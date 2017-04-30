Invuity, Inc. (IVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Invuity, Inc. is a medical technology company. Its products include Eikon Illuminated Retractor System, Saber Yankauer, Saber Frazier, Eika Illuminated Retractor System, Breiten Illuminated Retractor System, Eipex Illuminated Retractor System, Eivector Illuminated Retractor System and Waveguide XT System. The Company sells its devices through its direct sales representatives and original equipment manufacturers of surgical systems. Invuity, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Invuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) traded down 0.55% on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,411 shares. Invuity has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The firm’s market cap is $152.72 million.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Invuity had a negative net margin of 140.08% and a negative return on equity of 119.36%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invuity will post ($2.08) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invuity, Inc. (IVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/invuity-inc-ivty-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invuity during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Invuity during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invuity during the first quarter worth $144,000. Integre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invuity by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Invuity during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

