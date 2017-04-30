Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,585 put options on the company. This is an increase of 477% compared to the typical volume of 1,489 put options.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) opened at 102.26 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.36. The stock’s market cap is $59.97 billion.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Caterpillar had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,369.23%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $380,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,220,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,617,421,000 after buying an additional 2,546,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,401,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,710,000 after buying an additional 804,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,763,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,865,000 after buying an additional 3,228,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,107,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,896,000 after buying an additional 2,143,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,921,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,658,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.27 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.66.

