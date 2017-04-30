Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 3M (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 324 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $195.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,076 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.09. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $197.12. The company has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company earned $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post $8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $523,623.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hak Cheol Shin sold 47,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $8,405,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,898.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,885. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,265,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,456,688,000 after buying an additional 261,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,148,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,705,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,869,000 after buying an additional 481,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 2,231,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,242,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,966,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,521,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

