Investors Purchase High Volume of GoPro Call Options (GPRO)

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 22,383 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 733% compared to the average volume of 2,688 call options.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $336,420.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $52,992.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,668 shares of company stock worth $738,432. Insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 1,043.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 8.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The firm earned $218.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoPro will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GoPro to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Purchase High Volume of GoPro Call Options (GPRO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-gopro-call-options-gpro.html.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.