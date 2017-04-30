Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,642 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 339% compared to the typical daily volume of 602 put options.

Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) opened at 4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/investors-buy-large-volume-of-put-options-on-direxion-shares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-jnug.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.