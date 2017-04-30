Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nabors Industries (NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 28,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 1,843 call options.

NBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) opened at 10.34 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.87 billion. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business earned $563 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -7.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $124,125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $69,004,000. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Nabors Industries by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 3,854,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after buying an additional 3,585,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,815,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after buying an additional 2,144,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Nabors Industries by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,768,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 1,514,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

