Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) have been trending very positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interpublic Group of Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.62 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) opened at 23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.60. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 129,441 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $3,150,593.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $290,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,354,639 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,398 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

