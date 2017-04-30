International Game Technology (IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5,670.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 38.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 49.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 683,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 224,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) opened at 22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.51. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

