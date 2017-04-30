Interface (TILE) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interface earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) opened at 19.90 on Friday. Interface has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.81 million. Interface had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Interface will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other news, COO Jay Gould bought 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $500,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

