Castleark Management LLC Has $170,000 Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Castleark Management LLC held its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Castleark Management LLC Has $170,000 Position in Intel Co. (INTC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/intel-co-intc-stake-maintained-by-castleark-management-llc-updated.html.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 55,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $2,028,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.