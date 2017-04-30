Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.48. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company earned $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) traded up 0.32% during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 410,567 shares. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 274,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 144,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties, including product portfolio used in the neurosurgery operating suite and critical care unit, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies, which includes differentiated soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, and small bone fixation and joint replacement solutions.

