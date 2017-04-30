Insmed (INSM) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insmed earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) traded down 1.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 287,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion. Insmed has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $19.35.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post ($2.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases segment. Its lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation (LAI), which is in late-stage development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

