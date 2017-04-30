Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 1.54%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) traded down 2.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 137,446 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.91. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dana A. Leighty sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $197,350.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,769 shares of company stock worth $2,004,931. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,234,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 301,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 45.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 85,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 254,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

