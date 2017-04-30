Inphi (IPHI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inphi earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) traded down 3.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,641 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Inphi has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Inphi had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $482,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,850.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,836 shares of company stock worth $5,048,243. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

