Inogen Inc (INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Brokerages expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to report sales of $49.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.49 million and the highest is $50.53 million. Inogen posted sales of $42.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $49.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.57 million to $238.8 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $277.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $274.22 million to $281.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Inogen to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) opened at 82.89 on Friday. Inogen has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41.

In related news, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $188,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,588. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Inogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Inogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

