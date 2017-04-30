Innogy SE (IGY) Receives €35.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.42 ($38.50).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGY shares. Deutsche Bank AG set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.50 ($41.85) price objective on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America Corp set a €36.70 ($39.89) target price on shares of Innogy SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of Innogy SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of Innogy SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €33.90. 2,390 shares of the stock traded hands. Innogy SE has a 12 month low of €30.12 and a 12 month high of €38.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.21 and a 200 day moving average of €33.79. The stock has a market cap of €18.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17.

Innogy SE Company Profile

Innogy SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily involved in the utilities industry. The Company operates as a provider of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s operations are divided into three segments, namely Renewables, Grid and Infrastructure and Retail. The Company operates plants for electricity generation and production from renewable energy sources.

