Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.9 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) will post $206.9 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.1 million to $207.7 million. Ingevity Corp reported sales of $203.9 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will report full year sales of $206.9 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.5 million to $945 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $999 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingevity Corp.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Ingevity Corp from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) traded down 2.48% on Thursday, reaching $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 336,673 shares. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Ingevity Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,931,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,134,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ingevity Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingevity Corp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingevity Corp by 68.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/ingevity-corp-ngvt-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-206-9-million.html.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.