Infosys Ltd (INFY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at William Blair

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INFY. CLSA lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 4,511,333 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.90. Infosys has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm earned $171.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.14 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $2,386,000. Argentus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 153.8% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Infosys by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,531,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,549,000 after buying an additional 3,595,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

