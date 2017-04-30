Short Interest in Infosys Ltd (INFY) Increases By 13.4%

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,752,819 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 70,353,308 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,861,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. William Blair cut shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,425,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after buying an additional 1,066,043 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,317,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Infosys by 47.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,003,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,282,235 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 4,511,333 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Infosys has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Infosys had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm earned $171.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

